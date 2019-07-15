Veazey-Broussard & Crochet united in holy matrimony

Abigail Veazey Broussard and Aaron James Crochet were united in the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony during the evening of June 28, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, Louisiana. Father Louis Richard officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. Christopher Veazey and Mr. Geoffrey Hebert & Mrs. Mona Vincent Hebert of Pecan Island, Louisiana. Her grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Marshall Veazey of Abbeville, Louisiana, Mr. Gordon Bourque & Mrs. Dainty Hardin Bourque of Pecan Island, Louisiana, and the late Mr. Wade Vincent of Kaplan, Louisiana.

The groom is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Kent Crochet of Grand Lake, Louisiana. His grandparents are Mrs. Genelle Crochet and the late Mr. Leland Crochet of Creole, Louisiana and Mr. Clyde Miller and the late Mrs. Audrey Theriot Miller of Grand Chenier, Louisiana.

Escorted by her parents, the bride wore a classic ivory tulle gown by Enzoani’s Beautiful collection which was complimented with lace and pearl accents. The bride also wore a borrowed fingertip length veil made of simple ivory tulle. She carried a bouquet of ivory and soft pink blooms that were wrapped with an ivory satin ribbon and a rosary in memory of her daughter, Allison.

Serving as Matron of Honor was Mrs. Jamie Hulin Yates, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids included Mrs. Samantha Veazey Lofton, sister of the bride, Mrs. Tracie Bordelon and Ms. Jamie Laviolette, both friends of the bride. Junior Bridesmaids included Addisen Yates, goddaughter of the bride, and Reyce Broussard, goddaughter of the groom. Ava Lofton, godchild of the bride, and Kyndall Broussard, niece of the groom, served as flower girls.

The bridesmaids wore midnight blue floor length gowns of charmeuse and chiffon by Vera Wang’s White collection.

Serving as Best Man was Mr. Brandon Fitkin, brother-in-law of the groom. Groomsmen included Mr. Landon Miller, cousin of the groom, Mr. Corey Broussard, brother-in-law to the groom, and Mr. Marshall Veazey, brother of the bride. Serving as Jr. Groomsmen was Everett Broussard, son of the bride.

The ceremony scriptures were read by Mrs. Mary Beth Broussard, sister of the groom. Gift bearers were Bonnie Wainwright, godmother of the bride, and Brady Wainwright, cousin of the bride. Ushers included Gavin Guilbeaux, nephew of the groom, and Geoffrey Hebert, step father of the bride.

Ceremony music was provided by organist and music director Tommy Guidry and vocalist Lainey Landry Gonzales, friend of the bride.

A reception was held at Magdalen Place with food provided by Don’s Custom Catering and entertainment by Homer Stelly.

The bride’s cake was a 3-tiered traditional almond wedding cake filled with French Bavarian Cream and topped with florals by Gwen’s Cakes of New Iberia, Louisiana.

The groom’s cake was a cookie cake with an outdoorsman’s theme to include hunting and fishing. The groom’s cake was provided by Great American Cookie Company.

The bride is employed as a school counselor in Abbeville, Louisiana. She is a graduate of Pecan Island High School, UL Lafayette, and McNeese State University.

The groom is employed with Shell Pipeline Company. He graduated from Grand Lake High School and SOWELA Technical College of Lake Charles, and has honorably served with the Louisiana Army National Guard.

The newlywed couple will enjoy their honeymoon in Alaska.