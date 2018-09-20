2018 Petite Queen and her court (l-r) Halleigh Frederick, 1st Alternate; Olivia Mason, Photogenic; Reese Menard, 2nd Alternate; 2017 Petite Queen Ahna Malorin; 2018 Petite Queen Addisyn Adams and Miley Spallino, 3rd Alternate.
2018 Deb Queen and her court (l-r) Suri Romero, 3rd Alternate; Morgan Spencer, 2nd Alternate and Photogenic; Kamille LeBlanc, 1st Alternate; 2018 Petite Queen Danni Meche and 2017 Deb Queen Mia Comeaux;
2018 Junior Queen and her court (l-r) 2017 Petite Queen Janci Aube; 2018 Petite Queen and Photogenic, Marley Mitchell; Nenah Savoy, 3rd Alternate; Tatum Doe, 2nd Alternate and Emma LeMoine, 2nd Alternate.
2018 Teen Queen and her court (l-r) Kami Hymel, Photogenic and 1st Alternate; Ahni Mire, 3rd Alternate; Lauren Lacombe, 2nd Alternate and 2018 Teen Queen Katelyn Bedwell.
2018 Ms. Queen and her court (l-r) 2018 Ms. Queen Brittney Lorio; Dana Fontenot, 1st Alternate; Suri Romero, 3rd Alternate; Tammy Prine, 2nd Alternate and Photogenic; Jackie Martz, 3rd Alternate and 2017 Ms. Queen Desirea Vicknair.
2018 Cattle Festival pageant winners
Pageants were held on September 8, 2018 at Abbeville High School. The winners will reign over the Louisiana Cattle Festival held October 11-14 at the Red Barn
(official Louisiana Cattle Festival Grounds) on Rodeo Rd.