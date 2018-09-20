2018 Petite Queen and her court (l-r) Halleigh Frederick, 1st Alternate; Olivia Mason, Photogenic; Reese Menard, 2nd Alternate; 2017 Petite Queen Ahna Malorin; 2018 Petite Queen Addisyn Adams and Miley Spallino, 3rd Alternate.

2018 Deb Queen and her court (l-r) Suri Romero, 3rd Alternate; Morgan Spencer, 2nd Alternate and Photogenic; Kamille LeBlanc, 1st Alternate; 2018 Petite Queen Danni Meche and 2017 Deb Queen Mia Comeaux;

2018 Junior Queen and her court (l-r) 2017 Petite Queen Janci Aube; 2018 Petite Queen and Photogenic, Marley Mitchell; Nenah Savoy, 3rd Alternate; Tatum Doe, 2nd Alternate and Emma LeMoine, 2nd Alternate.

2018 Teen Queen and her court (l-r) Kami Hymel, Photogenic and 1st Alternate; Ahni Mire, 3rd Alternate; Lauren Lacombe, 2nd Alternate and 2018 Teen Queen Katelyn Bedwell.

2018 Ms. Queen and her court (l-r) 2018 Ms. Queen Brittney Lorio; Dana Fontenot, 1st Alternate; Suri Romero, 3rd Alternate; Tammy Prine, 2nd Alternate and Photogenic; Jackie Martz, 3rd Alternate and 2017 Ms. Queen Desirea Vicknair.

2018 Cattle Festival pageant winners

Thu, 09/20/2018 - 8:31am

Pageants were held on September 8, 2018 at Abbeville High School. The winners will reign over the Louisiana Cattle Festival held October 11-14 at the Red Barn
(official Louisiana Cattle Festival Grounds) on Rodeo Rd.

