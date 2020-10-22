2020 North Vermilion Homecoming Court

The following students were selected by the student body to represent North Vermilion High School as members of the homecoming courts.

Court presentations and crowning took place on Wednesday, October 21 6:30 p.m. in Patriot Stadium. Aly Zumbek was named Queen and John Carter was named King.

The Patriots will take on the Crowley Gents on Thursday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Kaplan High School Stadium.