Installed as the new Abbeville Lions Club officers for the 2017-2018 year include (front row) Elaine Hebert - 1st Vice President; Bernice Hebert - Board Member; Lenis Hebert - 3rd Vice President (second row) Norma Theall - 2nd Vice District Governor; Christine Sonnier - Treasurer; Felecia Gaspard - Board Member; Maxine Hardy - Secretary; Jeffrey Cessac -Board Member (back row) Roy Credeur - First Vice District Governor; William Arceneaux - District Governor; Brent Sonnier - President; Mike Russo - Tail Twister and Jeffrey Faulk -2nd Vice Governor and Kevin Miller - Lion Tamer.

Abbeville Lions Club installs 2017-2018 officers

Mon, 07/24/2017 - 10:35am judy mire

