The Abbey Players and Woodlawn Players partnered in a production of the Cajun Comedy "Boudreaux and Thibodeaux's Wedding" and donated the proceeds to French Immersion. Pictured L to R: Madeline DeHart, Supervisor of Fine Arts and French Immersion; Rachelle Brown, Principal of LeBlanc Elementary, John Boudoin of Abbey Players, and Sarah Fox of Woodlawn Players.