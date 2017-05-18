AHS class of 1960

The classmates of the Abbeville High School class of 1960, along with their spouses and guests, recently enjoyed the annual get together at the beautiful home of Carroll and Rexine Sellers in New Iberia. Members attending were (sitting) Midge Weekly Duhon, Carroll Sellers, Barbara Gayle Primeaux LeMaire, Flo Miller Arnold, Laurie Lee Broussard Domingue, Jane Ellen Bourque Broussard, Trina LeBouef Broussard(in front of Jane Ellen), Mathilde “Teal” Boudreaux St. Marie, Joycelyn Daspit Fontenot (standing) Janice Ledet Choate, Frances Gisclair Bercier, Judy Schexnader Hadly, Connie LeBouef Breaux, Brenda Roy Duhon, Mary Nell LeBlanc Delcambre, Janell Simon LeMaire, Flo Bandeaux Romero, Pat DeHart Dupuy, Gloria Peltier Ramke, Judy Flory Gouterrez, Nona Belle Faulk Griffin, Laura Mae Broussard David, Frances Thibodeaux Landry, (second to last row) Kendall Broussard, Bradley Baudoin, DelRay LeMaire, Nedly Leger, Louis “Duke” Durke, Gerald Cessac, Lynn Broussard, A.W. “Butch” Landry, Lloyd Cox (last row) Jeffrey Domingue, Doug Romero, Knox Bergeron, James “Paw Paw” Kitchell. If you or your deceased spouse were a member of the class of ‘60, and you would like to be included in this annual event, please call 337-652-6101.