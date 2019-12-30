Baby Announcements for Dec. 29

Royal Lane Briggs

A son, Royal Lane Briggs, was born Thursday December 5, 2019, at Abbeville General to Waynesha Monee Briggs of Abbeville.

Jasime Lynn Morvant

A daughter, Jasime Lynn Morvant, was born Friday, December 6, 2019, at Abbeville General to Hope Elda Morvant and Farrel James Harrington, Jr. of Kaplan.

Easton John Hulin

A son, Easton John Hulin, was born Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Abbeville General to Felicia Ann Melancon and Caleb Michael Hulin of Erath.

Adalyn Rae Leblanc

A daughter, Adalyn Rae Leblanc was born Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Corey Wallace Joseph Leblanc of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Kayla Deshaye Michon.

Eli William Richard

A son, Eli William Richard, was born Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Joseph Richard of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Ashlie Elise Hughes.

Brexster Raymond Joseph Adams

A son, Brexster Raymond Joseph Adams was born Monday, December 23, 2019, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Brett Hunter Adams of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Markisha Marie Reaux.

Zaidyn Deandre Lumpkin

A son, Zaidyn Deandre Lumpkin was born December 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Jada Lapointe and Deandre Lumpkin.

Roy Stonewall Doyle and Piper Gail Doyle

Twins, Roy Stonewall Doyle and Piper Gail Doyle, were born December 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Brooke Richard and Travis Doyle of Lafayette.

Melody June Usie

A daughter, Melody June Usie, was born December 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Madison Broussard and Wyatt Usie of Duson.

Chance Jude Stelly, Jr.

A son, Chance Jude Stelly, Jr. was born December 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Ashley Broussard and Chance Stelly of Erath.

Charli Mae Seaux

A daughter, Charli Mae Seaux, was born December 9, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Shaun Seaux of Rayne.

The mother is the former Sheena Hutto.

Ayden Blaine Lee and Brayden Keith Lee

Twin sons, Ayden Blaine Lee and Brayden Keith Lee, were born December 6, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Amber Olivier and Brandon Lee of New Iberia.

Elijah James Huntsberry

A son, Elijah James Huntsberry, was born December 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Kaylan Clostio and Charles Huntsberry of Abbeville.

Deterick Tyron Nelson, II

A son, Deterick Tyrone Nelson, II, was born December 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Deatrice Stewart and Deterick Nelson of Abbeville.

Amelia Rose Colden

A daughter, Amelia Rose Colden, was born on December 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Colden of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Samantha Bourque.

Matteo Cayde Newton

A son, Matteo Cayde Newton, was born December 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Destiny Pontiff and Nicholas Newton of Kaplan.

Christopher Billy Vidalier, Jr.

A son, Christopher Billy Vidalier, Jr., was born November 29, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Kourtney Marceaux and Christopher Vidalier of Kaplan.

Xander Shane Gaspard

A son, Xander Shane Gaspard, was born on December 1, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Trevor Gaspard of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Sara Bourque.

Amara Marie Lynn Simon

A daughter, Amara Marie Lynn Simon, was born November 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Da’shayla Freeman and Tyler Simon of Meaux.

Koltin Lane Duhon

A son, Koltin Lane Duhon, was born November 25, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Duhon of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Alerie’ Broussard.