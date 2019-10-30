Baby Announcements for Oct. 27

Ja’Zaiyah Vernise-Da’Faye August

A daughter, Ja’Zaiyah Vernise-Da’Faye August, was born Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Abbeville General to Alexis Terrell August.

Everlynn Belle Brooks

A daughter, Everlynn Belle Brooks, was born Friday, October 18, 2019, at Abbeville General to Joanie Lynn Menard and John Roy Brooks of Abbeville.

Karsten Reign Reynaud

A son, Karsten Reign Reynaud, was born Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Ryan Reynaud of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Brittanie Daniell Weekly.

Nova Hayes Hutchinson

A daughter, Nova Hayes Hutchinson was born Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Abbeville General to Hailey Seymone Badon of Abbeville and Dalton Drake Hutchinson of Oklahoma.

Britlyn Patricia Thibodeaux

A daughter, Britlyn Patricia Thibodeaux, was born Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Keith Jollivette Thibodeaux of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Victoria Amelia Stelly.

Klaire Faye Garrick

A daughter, Klaire Faye Garrick was born Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Abbeville General to Khadijah Raygine Bernard and Edward Joseph Garrick.

Ashton Josiah Pillette

A son, Ashton Josiah Pillette was born Monday, October 14, 2019, at Abbeville General to Ashley Nicole Pillette of Abbeville.

Madalyn Marie Comeaux

A daughter, Madalyn Marie Comeaux, was born Monday, October 14, 2019 at Abbeville General to Hollie Marie Leblanc of Abbeville and John Manuel Comeaux of Delcambre.

Roman King Thornton

A son, Roman King Thornton, was born Tuesday October 8, 2019, at Abbeville General to Katie Lynn Thornton of Kaplan.

Brandon Keith Dietz, Jr.

A son, Brandon Keith Dietz, Jr., was born October 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Dietz of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Amber Carter.

Marshall Orin Hoover

A son, Marshall Orin Hoover, was born on October 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr.and Mrs. Stuart Hoover.

The mother is the former Tracy Cottrell.

Kaia Rose Mitchell

A daughter, Kaia Rose Mitchell, was born October 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Cynthia Carter and Travis Mitchell of Lafayette.

Thiago Anthonny Pinkney-Morales

A son, Thiago Anthonny Pinkney-Morales, was born October 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Ayaana Pinkney and Anthonny Morales of Lafayette.

Harper Rose Sonnier

A daughter, Harper Rose Sonnier, was born on October 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Marisa Sonnier of Abbeville.

Kate Ryan Champagne

A daughter, Kate Ryan Champagne, was born October 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Champagne of Erath.

The mother is the former Krystal Romero.

Blakelyn Sophie Bila

A daughter, Blakelyn Sophie Bila, was born October 3, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Blake Bila of Abbeville.

The mother is the former April Hernandez.

Ja Jermaine Briggs

A son, Ja Jermaine Briggs, was born October 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to A’shantae Thibodeaux and Lewis Briggs, Sr. of Abbeville.

Adina Marie Boudreaux

A daughter, Adina Marie Boudreaux, was born October 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Antonio Boudreaux, Sr. of Maurice.

The mother is the former Jonae’ Marie Broussard.