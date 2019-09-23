Baby Announcements for Sept. 22

Miracle Lynette Ava Gage

A daughter, Miracle Lynette Ava Gage, was born Friday, September 13, 2019, at Abbeville General to Sada Lynette Gage and Anthony Drew Lee Head from Abbeville.

Nevaeh Renee Marie Campbell

A daughter, Nevaeh Renee Marie Campbell, was born Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Renson Campbell of Erath.

The mother is the former Brook Renee Campbell.

Jewlz Joaquin Arceneaux

A daughter, Jewlz Joaquin Arceneaux, was born Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Josquin Joseph Arceneaux of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Chalacey Chante’ Greene.

Cameron Ray

Eddington

A son, Cameron Ray Eddington, was born Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Angel Hebert and Bryan Eddington of Abbeville.

Natelia Mae Kershaw

A daughter, Natelia Mae Kershaw, was born Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mendy Gregory and Samuel Kershaw of Lafayette.

Kaislee Marie

Harrington

A daughter, Kaislee Marie Harrington was born Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Harrington of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Kaylie Trahan.

Chloe’ Jolei

Givens

A daughter, Chloe’ Jolei Givens, was born Monday, September 9, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Patience Day and Brandon Givens of Lafayette.

Kavian De’shawn Petry

A son, Kavian De’shawn Petry, was born Wednesday, September 4, 2019, to Gitanjla Petry of Abbeville.

Jensen James Luquette

A son, Jensen James Luquette, was born Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Bryce Luquette of Erath.

The mother is the former Cameron Dartez.

Bentley

Matthew Holmes

A son, Bentley Matthew Holmes, was born Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Brachelle Holmes of Abbeville.

Wren Joseph Landry

A son, Wren Joseph Landry, was born on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Landry of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Emily Leonard.

Journey Unique Gilbert

A daughter, Journey Unique Gilbert, was born Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Berneciya McKinnon and Jonathan Gilbert, Jr. of Clearwater, FL.

Whitley Rose Romero

A daughter, Whitley Rose Romero, was born Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Shane Romero of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Ciji Perrin.

Charlie Rose Lejeune

A daughter, Charlie Rose Lejeune, was born Sunday, September 1, 2019, Kimberly Schexnider and Blake Lejeune of Duson.