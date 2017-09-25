Birth announcements

Tylor James Laviolette

A son, Tylor James Laviolette was born Monday, September 18, 2017, at Abbeville General to Bailey Cheyenne Laviolette of Abbeville.

Rodney Paul Rice, Jr.

A son Rodney Paul Rice Jr., was born Tuesday, September 19, 2107, at Abbeville General Hospital to Shalaca Alicia Broussard and Rodney Paul Rice, Sr. of Abbeville.

Dav’lon Ry’maun Readom

A son, Dav’lon Ry’maun Readom, was born Monday, September 18, 2017, at Abbeville General to Jasmine Renee Readom.

Rohyn Caroll Racca

A son, Rohyn Caroll Racca, was born Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Cody James Racca of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Dawn Nicole Menard.

/-Guinevere Mae Vice

A daughter, Guinevere Mae Vice, was born, Monday, September 18, 2017, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Coby Joseph Vice of Broussard.

The mother is the former Ashley Nicole Holcomb.

Chase Rory

Hudson

A son, Chase Rory Hudson, was born September 10, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Travis Hudson of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Lucette Sellers.

Kynlee Ann

Griffin

A daughter, Kynlee Ann Griffin, was born September 14, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Courtney Sumrall and Kyle Griffin of Carencro.