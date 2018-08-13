Birth Announcements
Karleigh Kaye Touchard
A daughter, Karleigh Kaye Touchard, was born Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at Abbeville General to Staley Alisse Vincent and Devin Keith Touchard of Erath.
Daliyah Marshae’ Plowden
A daughter, Daliyah Marshae’ Plowder, was born Saturday, August 4, 208, at Abbeville General to Kristina Alexis Duhon and Terry Glenn Plowden, Jr. of Abbeville.
Avia Marie Wood
A daughter, Avia Marie Wood, was born Thursday, August 2, 2018, at Abbeville General to Susan Elizabeth Stelly and Whitney Joseph Wood of Abbeville.
Kinsley Kay Richardson
A daughter, Kinsley Kay Richardson, was born July 25, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Kacey Richardson
Ezekiel Joseph Richard
A son, Ezekiel Joseph Richard, was born July 21, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Scott Richard of Abbeville
The mother is the former Dawn Harrington.
Rowyn James Gibson
A son, Rowyn James Gibson, was born July 16, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Dominque Delcambre and James Gibson, Jr. of Erath.
Kai’zley Saraih Rankin
A daughter, Kai’zley Saraih Rankin, was born July 13, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Ve’Kaya Charles and Jacolby Rankin of New Iberia.
Rhett Joseph Fournet
A son, Rhett Joseph Fournet, was born Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at Abbeville General to Lauren Elizabeth Heenan and Jason Lee Fournet of Erath.
Aveah Jevon Charles
A daughter, Aveah Jevon Charles, was born Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Abbeville General to Candace Nicole Breaux and Demetrich Jevon Charles of Kaplan. .
Journee Mae Duhon
A daughter, Journee Mae Duhon, was born Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Abbeville General to Katie Lynn Landry and Donald Ray Duhon of Abbeville.
McKenley Skye Jones
A daughter, McKenly Skye Jones, was born Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Abbeville General to Micole Danae Jones of Abbeville.