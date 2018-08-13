Birth Announcements

Karleigh Kaye Touchard

A daughter, Karleigh Kaye Touchard, was born Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at Abbeville General to Staley Alisse Vincent and Devin Keith Touchard of Erath.

Daliyah Marshae’ Plowden

A daughter, Daliyah Marshae’ Plowder, was born Saturday, August 4, 208, at Abbeville General to Kristina Alexis Duhon and Terry Glenn Plowden, Jr. of Abbeville.

Avia Marie Wood

A daughter, Avia Marie Wood, was born Thursday, August 2, 2018, at Abbeville General to Susan Elizabeth Stelly and Whitney Joseph Wood of Abbeville.

Kinsley Kay Richardson

A daughter, Kinsley Kay Richardson, was born July 25, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Kacey Richardson

Ezekiel Joseph Richard

A son, Ezekiel Joseph Richard, was born July 21, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Scott Richard of Abbeville

The mother is the former Dawn Harrington.

Rowyn James Gibson

A son, Rowyn James Gibson, was born July 16, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Dominque Delcambre and James Gibson, Jr. of Erath.

Kai’zley Saraih Rankin

A daughter, Kai’zley Saraih Rankin, was born July 13, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Ve’Kaya Charles and Jacolby Rankin of New Iberia.

Rhett Joseph Fournet

A son, Rhett Joseph Fournet, was born Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at Abbeville General to Lauren Elizabeth Heenan and Jason Lee Fournet of Erath.

Aveah Jevon Charles

A daughter, Aveah Jevon Charles, was born Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Abbeville General to Candace Nicole Breaux and Demetrich Jevon Charles of Kaplan. .

Journee Mae Duhon

A daughter, Journee Mae Duhon, was born Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Abbeville General to Katie Lynn Landry and Donald Ray Duhon of Abbeville.

McKenley Skye Jones

A daughter, McKenly Skye Jones, was born Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Abbeville General to Micole Danae Jones of Abbeville.