Birth Announcements for Aug. 21

Mia Rose

St. Julien

A daughter, Mia Rose St. Julien, was born Monday, August 12, 2019, at Abbeville General to Crystal Lynn Parker and Dillan Paul St. Julien of Abbeville.

Cali Rose Spraggins

A daughter, Cali Rose Spraggins, was born Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Abbeville General to Cassie Mae Cornez and Kalif Stephon-Vallot Spraggins of Abbeville.

Leah Isabella Lacour

A daughter, Leah Isabella Lacour, was born Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Abbeville General to Samantha Renee Lachaussee and James Ray Lacour of Abbeville.

Abel Cannon

Campbell

A son, Abel Cannon Campbell, was born Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Sarah Henry and Bishop Campbell of Kaplan.

Cohen Ray

Menard

A son, Cohen Ray Menard, was born Monday, August 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Cody Menard of Maurice.

The mother is the former Miriah Fendley.

Aurora Jolee Rawls

A daughter, Aurora Jolee Rawls, was born Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Jade Primeaux and Anthony Rawls of Kaplan.

Charles Ray

Perry

A son, Charles Ray Perry, was born Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Barrett Perry of Lafayette.

The mother is the former Emma Smith.

Jane Eleanor Curol

A daughter, Jane Eleanor Curol, was born Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Mr.and Mrs. Jonathan Curol of Erath.

The mother is the former Emily Broussard.

Oliver Rivis

Callais

A son, Oliver Rivis Callais, was born Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Callais of Lafayette.

The mother is the former Sydney Sigur.