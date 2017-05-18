Brooke Hebert-Doug Greenman unite in marriage

Miss Brooke Hebert of Erath, and Mr. Doug Greenman of Lake Charles, La., were joined in holy matrimony during a nuptial Mass held on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Our Lady of Faitma Catholic Church in Lafayette, La.

Msgr. J. Douglas Courville officiated the 7 p.m. ceremony.

Parents of the bride are Maurice and Melissa Hebert of Erath, La.

Parents of the groom are Gerald and Elaine Greenman of Lake Charles. He is the grandson of William Greenman of Crowley, La.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Keith D’Anna, organist and Rachel Gaspard and Jay Broussard, cantors.

Readings were given by Glenn Greenman, uncle of the groom and Ann Marie Bernard, cousin of the bride.

Ushers included Casey Ryan and Michael Reeks, friends of the groom; and Kelly Bouillion and Stephen McCulloh, brothers-in-laws of the bride.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a beautiful ivory lace over dolce satin fit and flare wedding gown with sparkling diamente beading throughout and romantic capped sleeves, along with embellishment at the waist. She wore an elbow length veil adorned with lace and pearl beading.

She carried a beautiful nosegay bouquet with white hydrangeas and pink blush roses nestled within. Also, entertwined in the bouquet was a rosary which belonged to the bride’s mother. The handle was wrapped with pearls.

The mother of the bride wore a sophisticated lace peplum gown in Proseceo featuring a satin belt, delicate illusion crew neckline and scalloped three-quarter sleeves. She was escorted by Kelly Bouillion and Stephen McCulloh, her son-in-laws

The mother of the groom wore a burgundy dress with a fitted A-line skirt. The dress featured a gathered bodice with beaded accents and a V-front and back neckline. She was escorted by Doug Greenman, her son.

Matrons of honor included Angela Bouillion and April McCulloh, both sisters of the bride. Bridesmaids included Emma Bouillion, niece of the bride; Stephanie Smith, friend of the bride; Kelly Greenman, sister-in-law of the groom; Tricia Rood, friend of the bride and Laina Raggette, cousin of the bride. The junior bridesmaid was Zoe Bouillion, niece of the bride. The flower girl was Ann Claire McCulloh, niece of the bride.

The attendants wore full length individually designed navy dupioni dresses designed by Alfred Sung.

Best Men were Craig Greenman and Dylan Greenman, brothers of the groom. Groomsmen included Mason McCain, Austen Baca, Ryan Smith, Andy Meschwitz, Brett Matherne and Jonathan Cox, friends of the groom. The ring bearers were Harrison McCulloh, nephew of the bride and Andrew Greenman, nephew of the groom.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the River Oaks Event Center in Lafayette.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to Cancun, Mexico, the couple will reside in Lake Charles, LA.