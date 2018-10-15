Gale Luquette presents the 2018 Veteran of the Year award to
General Robert LeBlanc
Francis Plaisance presents the 2018 Veteran of the Year to Dr.
Harold Travasos
Gospel singer and recording artist Ben Waites was the featured entertainment during the banquet.
Gale Luquette presents Charlene Beckett with her Citizen of the Year award.
Cattle Festival Queen Cassie Aloisio crowns Ronald Darby ad the Cattle Festival King.
Cattle Festival queens
Marcella Davis presents Bryan Plowden with his Humanitarian of the Year award.
Cattle Festival Honoree Banquet pics
Mon, 10/15/2018 - 10:10am