Freddy and Sandy Dubois on their wedding day.
Freddy and Sandy Dubois today.
Couple celebrates 50th anniversary
Freddy and Sandy Dubois were married on November 28,1968 at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Monroe, La.
For the occasion, the couple received a 50th anniversary blessing from Reverend Louis Richard, and then were honored by their children and their families at a reception in the home of Guy and Michelle Picard.
Freddy and Sandy have five children, Michelle, and her husband Guy Picard; Angela, and her husband Brandon Gallet; Danielle, and her husband Jared Fontenot; Freddy, and his wife Pia Dubois; and Richard Dubois.
The couple is blessed with 15 grandchildren.