Freddy and Sandy Dubois on their wedding day.

Freddy and Sandy Dubois today.

Couple celebrates 50th anniversary

Mon, 12/17/2018 - 10:35am

Freddy and Sandy Dubois were married on November 28,1968 at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Monroe, La.
For the occasion, the couple received a 50th anniversary blessing from Reverend Louis Richard, and then were honored by their children and their families at a reception in the home of Guy and Michelle Picard.
Freddy and Sandy have five children, Michelle, and her husband Guy Picard; Angela, and her husband Brandon Gallet; Danielle, and her husband Jared Fontenot; Freddy, and his wife Pia Dubois; and Richard Dubois.
The couple is blessed with 15 grandchildren.

