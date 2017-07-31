Couple celebrates golden wedding anniversary

Mon, 07/31/2017 - 10:04am judy mire

Sherry Viator Barras and William A. Barras Ill recently celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.
Sherry and Billy were married on July 15, 1967, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church by Father Donald Theriot.
On July 16, 2017, they renewed their marriage vows after 11 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church with Father Louis Richard officiating.
They are the parents of three sons, Kerry, Randy, and Brady Barras. They have six grandchildren

