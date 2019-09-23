Article Image Alt Text

CPE’s STAR students of the month

Mon, 09/23/2019 - 10:39am

Cecil Picard Elementary students were selected as the STAR Students of the Month for August. Students selected demonstrate positive behavior by being ready to learn, responsible, respectful, and safe. They received a T-shirt, goodies, and school recognition. They are Joanie Bon, Austin LeBlanc, Addison Thayer, Hunter Miller, Ayden Brailey, Cooper Thompson, Andrew Mayeaux, Keegan Thibodeaux, Ashlynn Landry, Mason Breaux, Brayan Campbell, Hayes Prater, Lily McDaniel and Kenneth Franques.

