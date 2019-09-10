Dozier selects crown bearer, flower girl

Dozier Elementary First graders Janie Broussard and Ian Fernandez were selected as the 2019 Flower Girl and Crown Bearer for Erath High’s 70th Homecoming Celebration on September 20, 2019.

This tradition of Erath 1st graders being chosen to serve as crown bearers and/or flower girls goes back to the early 50s.

Janie Broussard is the daughter of Emily Suire and is in Regina Calliouet’s classroom. Ian is the son of Claudia Marin and is in Jennifer Toups’ class.

Each year, all first graders gather in the cafeteria and names are picked. Last year’s crown bearer Matthew Thorn and flower girl Harper Frederick helped Principal Karla Langlinais pick the names to represent DES at Erath’s Homecoming festivities.