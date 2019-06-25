Emily Delcambre & Brennan Gallet announce engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Delcambre of Erath, LA. announce the upcoming nuptials of their daughter, Emily Claire Delcambre, to Brennan James Gallet, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Gallet of Abbeville, LA.

Their wedding will take place on Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA.

Paternal grandparents of the future bride are Ms. Dolly Delcambre and the late Daniel Delcambre of Delcambre, LA. Maternal grandparents of the future bride are Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Baudoin of Erath, LA.

Emily is a 2015 graduate of Erath High School. She is attending UL Lafayette and will be graduating in December of 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.

She is currently a student-teacher at Dozier Elementary in Erath.

Paternal grandparents of the future groom are Mr. and Mrs. James Charles (JC) Gallet of Youngsville, LA. Maternal grandparents of the future groom are Mr. and Mrs. Freddy Dubois of Abbeville, LA.

Brennan is a 2014 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School and is also a 2018 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Petroleum Engineering. He is currently employed with Acadian Contractors in Abbeville.