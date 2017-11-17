FIEB teachers and support person of the year

Tina Trahan started substitute teaching in 1997 and is Teacher Aide certified. Tina then became a contract part time secretary for a few years then full time since 2010. Tina is married to Samuel Trahan of Abbeville. She has two boys, Sammy Trahan Jr. and Corey Trahan. She is the daughter of the late Barbara Northcutt Connor and the late Jimmy Graves Sr.

Amanda Duhon is the 2017-2018 FIEB Middle School Teacher of the Year. She is a 2003 graduate of North Vermilion High School. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Social Studies Education from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2007. Duhon is currently a sixth, seventh, and eighth grade Social Studies teacher at FIEB. She also taught for seven years at Erath High School prior to starting at FIEB. She has over 11 years of teaching experience. She is married to Chip Duhon and has two children, Audrey and Weston.

Lana Harrington Menard was named the 2018 – 2019 FIEB Elementary Teacher of the Year. She is a 1995 Pecan Island High School graduate. She graduated from USL in 1999 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. Mrs. Menard is in her 19th year of teaching. She is currently teaching 5th grade Math and Science at FIEB, but has spent her past 18 years at Kaplan Elementary School where she taught third grade from 1999 – 2009, served as KES Disciplinarian from 2009 – 2010, and taught fourth grade from 2010 – 2017. Menard is married to Trent Menard and together, they have a four-legged fur-baby, Opie. She is the daughter of Brent and Rhonda Harrington and has two younger siblings, Luke Harrington and Krystle Harrington Hood.