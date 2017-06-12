Former Abbeville resident earns PhD from Mercer University

Atlanta, GA- Claire Amy Schultz, formerly of Abbeville and now of Macon, Georgia, graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the Tift College of Education at Mercer University during a commencement ceremony held on May 6, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction program is designed to prepare transforming curriculum and instructional leaders for local, state, and national levels. The program focuses on societal changes that are placing an ever-increasing emphasis upon the evolving role of the professional educator.

While at Mercer, she was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. She is also a member of Kappa Delta Epsilon, an honorary educational fraternity which supports the cause of education by fostering a spirit of fellowship, high standards of scholastic attainment and professional ideals among its members.

Dr. Schultz has received an appointment to join the faculty of the University of Nebraska at Kearney as an Assistant Professor in the College of Fine Arts and Humanities this fall. She is the daughter of Judge and Mrs. Marc Amy of Abbeville.