French Table discussion to begin this month at Kaplan museum

By: Kaplan Museum Ann Henry, Docent

Le Musee de Kaplan is pleased to announce the much anticipated French Table discussion group will begin Saturday, January 12 at Le Musee from 10- 11 a.m.

The response has been overwhelming and the museum is looking forward to hosting the event and to see all the French speaking families, friends, and neighbors gather and return to the language of their heritage.

Everyone is invited, whether they speak French or not, but are interested in hearing the language spoken by our ancestors which, unfortunately, is quickly fading from memory.

The old adage remains true, if you don’t use it you lose it.

Many of the elderly, who were once reprimanded for speaking French at school, are now realizing since they have had no one to converse with them in French on a regular basis are forgetting the language and only remember bits and pieces or phrases. Some have forgotten their prayers in French and long to hear them again as taught by their mothers or at catechism.

After the initial meeting, it will be determined how often the meetings will continue to gather and try to make it as convenient as possible for everyone.

Le Musee is located at 405 North Cushing Boulevard, Kaplan, La. If anyone has further questions, they may be contacted at 643-1528, Wednesday through Saturday 9:00 – 1:00.

The e-mail address isoffice@kaplanlamuseum.org.