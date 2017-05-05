A generous donation by Beanies for St. Jude

Beanies for St. Jude made a donation to St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis for the 17th year. Beanies for St. Jude was so excited and humbled to donate $15,000; $3,100 in Pathfinder wagons and over $2,000 to a St. Jude patient for 2017. A cargo van, mini van and three SUV’s were packed with goodie bags and toys to make the 7 1/2 hour journey to Memphis for all the patients and families of St. Jude. The group served a spaghetti dinner at Target House, a pizza and ice cream dinner at Ronald McDonald House and Tri-Delta House, along with many gifts for everyone. The highlight of the trip was the donation to the hospital and educational tour.