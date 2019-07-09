Hannah Redlich & Cade Hebert announce engagement

Mr. Lyle Redlich and Mrs. Tina Young-Redlich of Eunice, Louisiana, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Hannah Louise Redlich to Mr. Cade Michael Hebert, son of Mr. Lance and Mrs. Samantha Hebert, of Abbeville, Louisiana.

Hannah is a 2009 graduate of St. Edmund High School in Eunice, LA. She attended ULL and received a B.S. in Kinesiology, with a concentration in Exercise Science. She went on to further her education and received a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering from LSU. She is currently employed by Baker Hughes, a GE Company, as a Field Engineer II in Victoria, Texas.

Cade graduated from Abbeville High School in 2008, and attended ULL. He is presently working as a Sr. Sales Associate and Custom CAD designer for Deutsch & Deutsch, in Victoria, Texas.

The couple met 11 years ago at New Heights Gym in New Iberia, LA while both being coached in pole vaulting.

An evening wedding is planned for July 27, 2019, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, in Abbeville, Louisiana with a reception to follow at Rip Van Winkle Gardens in New Iberia.