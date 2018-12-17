Hargraves celebrate 60th anniversary

Mary Anne and Ellery Hargrave of Kaplan celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday, November 18, 2018, at the KC Hall in Kaplan.

The event was hosted by the couple’s children.

Family and friends were on hand to join in the celebration with the couple.

Also in attendance was Father Mark Miley who blessed their marriage.

Father Zaunbrecher married the couple at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on November 29, 1958.

Together they have three children - Jonathan, married to the former Betty Menard; Gilmar and Martin, married to Gay Broussard; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one on the way.