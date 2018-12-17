Mary Ann and Ellery Hargrave

The Hargraves on their wedding day.

Hargraves celebrate 60th anniversary

Mon, 12/17/2018 - 10:33am

Mary Anne and Ellery Hargrave of Kaplan celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday, November 18, 2018, at the KC Hall in Kaplan.
The event was hosted by the couple’s children.
Family and friends were on hand to join in the celebration with the couple.
Also in attendance was Father Mark Miley who blessed their marriage.
Father Zaunbrecher married the couple at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on November 29, 1958.
Together they have three children - Jonathan, married to the former Betty Menard; Gilmar and Martin, married to Gay Broussard; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2018