Harringtons to celebrate 70th anniversary

Leo and Vernise Harrington will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with family and friends at their favorite restaurant, Lagneaux’s Seafood Restaurant in Lafayette, La. on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 5 p.m.

Hosting the dinner will be their grandson Kyle Harrinton and his wife, Kaylie.

The couple was married on December 4, 1948. They have two daughters, Diana Meaux, and her husband, Donald Meaux of Kaplan and Kathy Harrington and her fiance’, Keith Hargrave of Kaplan; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Kaplan is where the couple resided during their marriage and presently resides

Mr. and Mrs. Harrington enjoy sitting outside, visiting with family and friends.

The beautiful couple has been blessed with many years of love and happiness together .