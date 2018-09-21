Eastridge Nursing and Rehab Center staff honored and celebrated the housekeeping department employees during National Housekeeping week which was September 9-15.

Honoring staff

Fri, 09/21/2018 - 7:05am
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2018