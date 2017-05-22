JA of Abbeville celebrates successful year of service to community

Junior Auxiliary of Abbeville (JA of Abbeville) held their end of the year social on Friday, May 12, 2017. The event was hosted by new Associate Member Megan Landry-Lalande and Outgoing President Shelly Libersat at the home of Mrs. Dorothy Collins.

Members gathered to celebrate accomplishments of the 2016-2017 JA year and to recognize members for their hard work and dedication.

The chapter honored the outgoing executive board, new associate members, inducted new active members and recognized several associate members who make their chapter shine.

The women who were inducted into the organization as active members have participated in service and finance projects, attended chapter meetings and completed training during the year. New active members of the JA of Abbeville are Brandy Duplantis of Delcambre, Christina Comeaux of Delcambre, Victoria Sagrera of Abbeville and Kelli Knickerbocker of Maurice.

Several members were acknowledged and awarded at the social for their contributions throughout the year. Liz Perry and Rita Broussard were gifted tokens of appreciation for tireless service, enthusiasm and dedication to the children of Vermilion Parish as associate members.

Also recognized were new associate members. These women have provided service and unwavering dedication to the chapter for six years, one year as a provisional and five as active members. New associate members are Dr. Anita Carrere, Angie Detraz, Laurie Gunter, Jamie Hebert, Laurie Hulin, Megan Landry-Lalande and Aimee Puhekker. The chapter is thankful for all of their contributions to help better the organization and community.

JA of Abbeville, during the 2016-2017 JA Year, had 23 women serving 15 projects. The Chapter provided 2,243 service hours and served 1,100 children across Vermilion Parish.

Moreover, JA of Abbeville raised $12,112 and donated $10,346 to the community. The chapter would like to thank the outgoing officers, board members and all levels of membership for the leadership, dedication and service to the chapter and community over the past year.

To learn more about the Junior Auxiliary of Abbeville visit www.jaofabbeville.org.