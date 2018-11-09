Junior Auxiliary of Abbeville had a frightfully-fun time during Kaplan’s “Boo on the Boulevard”. Provisional members of the chapter voted to participate in this community event and donned their best Halloween costumes while handing out plenty of treats on Halloween night. Pictured participants are Nicole Bengtson, Kori Comeaux, Alexis Faulk, Falon Preyor, Emily Carrere, Angie Touchet, Hope Cleveland and Allie Hargrave. Learn more about JA of Abbeville of www.jaofabbeville.org.

JA members participate in Boo on the Boulevard event

Fri, 11/09/2018 - 11:39am
