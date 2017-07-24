Junior Auxiliary of Abbeville introduces officers, board members

Junior Auxiliary of Abbeville (JA of Abbeville) recently selected Officers and appointed Chairman to complete their Executive Board for the 2017–2018 year. These ladies will provide leadership to the Chapter and ensure it fulfills all obligations and endeavors to our national organization as well as children and families in Vermilion Parish.

JA of Abbeville a non-profit organization founded in 1997 by five local women who took the initiative and volunteered to be the first officers. The Chapter become an Active Charter through the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries in 1999. The organization is first and foremost a service organization, created to improve the community through charitable service. Volunteers work vigorously throughout the year on a variety of projects that focus on assisting local children and families through their nine service projects that meet emotional, physical, financial and educational needs.

For more information on JA of Abbeville visit www.jaofabbeville.org. For more information on NAJA, visit www.najanet.org.