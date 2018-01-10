Kaplan High School cheerleaders and a Rene Rost Middle School cheerleader, were part of the more than 500 cheerleaders from across the country that represented Varisty Spirit in the in the 2017 Thanksgiving Tour at Walt Disney World in Florida. Only the top ten percent of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit Camps earn the chance to march in a holiday parade of this caliber. Attending were (l-r) Sidney Dartez, Krislyn Trahan, Lauren Fulkerson (back) Jaida Abshire, Bethany Sistrunk Chloe Suire and Caily Simon. All are seniors at Kaplan High School with the exception of Krislyn Trahan who is an eighth grader at Rene Rost Middle School.

KHS cheerleaders participated in the 2017 Thanksgiving Tour at Walt Disney World in Florida

Wed, 01/10/2018 - 8:27am judy mire
