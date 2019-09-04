La Cattle Festival pageants scheduled, forms ready

The LA Cattle Festival is in search of young ladies of all ages and young men ages 0-4 to enter the pageants, to be held on September 7 and 8, 2019 at the Abbeville High Auditorium. Winners will reign over the festival weekend held October 10th thru 13th, 2019. There are age divisions for all to enter. We hope you can “Moove on Down” to Abbeville and join us!

Petite (5-7 yr olds), Deb (8-10 yr olds) and Junior (11-13 yr olds) Pageant will be held at on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.. Teen (14-16 yr olds), Miss. (17 to 23 yr olds) and Ms. (24 yr old and older) Pageant will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Forms can be downloaded and printed from our website (louisianacattlefestival.org). For more information on these age divisions you may contact pageant director, Denise @ (337) 893-9401.

Get your entries in! Deadline to enter the above age divisions is on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. No entries will be taken at the door, no exceptions!

Baby Pageant (ages 0-4 yr olds) will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the AHS Auditorium starting at 1:00 p.m.. Forms can be downloaded and printed from our website (louisianacattlefestival.org). For more information you may contact pageant director, Denise at (337) 893-9401 or via email at pagcrazy2@yahoo.com. **Deadline to enter Baby Division is on Friday, September 6, 2019. No entries will be taken at the door for this pageant either, no exceptions!