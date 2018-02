Le Reine de Mardi Gras and Vermilion queens

These are the newly crowned queens who will be representing La Reine de Mardi Gras and La Reine de Vermilion for 2018. These queens will serve as ambassadors for Beanies for St. Jude. They are invited to participate in the 18th annual donation in Memphis, Tn. at St. Jude Research Hospital in April. La Reine de Mardi Gras Queens are Bellamy Doxey, Demi Morein, Enzley Roden, Brie Bourque, Emily Guidry, Elizabeth Grimes, Emma Lange, Sydni Terradot, Emily Stelly and Ms. La Reine de Mardi Gras, Shayla Jones. La Reine de Vermilion Queens include Jazlyn Aysia, Paisley Sonnier, Savannah August, Jacey Dupuy, Madison Lange, Amber Armentor, Layna Baker, Kelsee Thibeaux and Ms. La Reine de Vermilion, Crystal Mallet