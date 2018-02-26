Student and staff and Cecil Picard Elementary School in Maurice made a $536.50 donation to Links des Pink. The students wore pink to show their support of the organization.

A Links des Pink donation

Mon, 02/26/2018 - 10:15am judy mire
