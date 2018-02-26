Student and staff and Cecil Picard Elementary School in Maurice made a $536.50 donation to Links des Pink. The students wore pink to show their support of the organization.
A Links des Pink donation
Mon, 02/26/2018 - 10:15am judy mire
Student and staff and Cecil Picard Elementary School in Maurice made a $536.50 donation to Links des Pink. The students wore pink to show their support of the organization.
318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022
219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548
311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542