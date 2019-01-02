Miss Emily Sagrera becomes Mrs. Zachary Pitre

Miss Emily Sagrera and Mr. Zachary Pitre were united in holy matrimony during a nuptial mass at Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church on the ULL campus in Lafayette, LA on December 28, 2018.

The Very Reverend Michael Craig Scott, V F, friend of the bride, officiated the wedding mass. Concelebrant was Reverend Andrew Schumacher, friend of the groom.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Sagrera of Abbeville, Grandparents are Una Baudoin and the late Curley Baudoin, the late Bill Vega, and the late Dr. and Mrs. Walter T. Sagrera.

Parents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Mark Pitre of Lafayette. His grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Buller of Ville Platte and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lionel Pitre of Lafayette.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Dustin Stout, Emma Guidry, and Laura Couvillion Humble.

Readings were given by Jessica Vallot, Lance Strother, and Rebekah Dornier.

Gift bearers were Alana Coates, daughter of the bride’s late godmother, Maria Vega Lambert, and Erin Bordelon, daughter of the groom’s late godmother, Rita Buller Keller.

The bride was escorted by her father. Her gown was adorned with luxurious scalloped lace and a satin belt separated the classic chiffon skirt from the elegant top. Multiple pearl button closures added a flirty touch to the back of her sheath gown. The bride carried a bouquet of ivory hydrangeas and mauve roses.

Kathryn Hoag, sister of the bride, served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Anne Elyse Pitre, sister of the groom, and Kappa Delta Sorority Sisters, Dannon Dauzat, Ashlyn Dupre, Lexi Sonnier and Julia Price. The bridal attendants wore burgundy one-shouldered evening gowns. They carried bouquets similar to the bride’s.

Flower girls were Ava Hoag, niece and godchild of the bride and Evelyn Lebouef, godchild of the bride. They carried smaller versions of the bride and bridemaids bouquets.

The mother of the bride wore a dark jade evening gown with silver crystals on the cuffs of the long sleeves.

Dr. Josh Pitre served as his brother’s best man. Groomsmen were Andrew Stevenson, Joseph ‘Joby’ LaBruzzo, Jr., Alexander Stringer, Alex Frederick, friends of the groom, and Nicholas Hoag, brother-in-law of the bride.

Ushers were Dane Adams, Charles ‘Charlie’ Padgett, friends of the groom and Christopher Broussard, friend of the bride. Ring bearers were Jacob Pitre, nephew and godchild of the groom and Andrew Hoag, nephew of the bride.

The mother of the groom wore a navy floor-length gown with a sequin lace bodice with three-quarter sleeves.

A reception was held immediately following the ceremony in the Atchafalaya Ball Room in ULL’s student union.

The couple will reside in Maurice, LA.

The groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner on December 27, 2018 at Jeanmard Hall in Lafayette, LA.