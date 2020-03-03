North Vermilion Middle School student council officers for 2019-2020

8th Grade student council at North Vermilion Middle are President-Abigail Bourgeois; Vice President-Andrew Courville; Secretary-Shelby Buroker; Reporter-Ty Nerren; Sergeant at Arms-Cadence Foreman; Parliamentarian-Kristina Hawkins, Kinsey Waits, Avery Ned.
7th grade student council officers at North Vermilion Middle are President-Luke Pere; Vice President-Elijah Guree; Secretary-Camille Davidson; Reporter-Brylee Batiste.
6th Grade student council officers at North Vermilion Middle are President-Abigail Duhon; Vice President-Ryleigh Guidry; secretary-Kylie Istre; reporter-Claire Fontenot.