8th Grade student council at North Vermilion Middle are President-Abigail Bourgeois; Vice President-Andrew Courville; Secretary-Shelby Buroker; Reporter-Ty Nerren; Sergeant at Arms-Cadence Foreman; Parliamentarian-Kristina Hawkins, Kinsey Waits, Avery Ned.

7th grade student council officers at North Vermilion Middle are President-Luke Pere; Vice President-Elijah Guree; Secretary-Camille Davidson; Reporter-Brylee Batiste.

6th Grade student council officers at North Vermilion Middle are President-Abigail Duhon; Vice President-Ryleigh Guidry; secretary-Kylie Istre; reporter-Claire Fontenot.

North Vermilion Middle School student council officers for 2019-2020

Tue, 03/03/2020 - 10:00am
