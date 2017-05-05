Over 300 participate in annual Relay for Life

Abbeville, LA – Ten teams and more than 300 people participated in the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Vermilion Parish event on April 1, 2017 at Magdalen Square.

Relay For Life of Vermilion Parish event leadership team recently held their annual season wrap up meeting to celebrate and thank volunteers, participants and sponsors.

More than $70,000 was raised to support the American Cancer Society’s mission of saving lives from cancer. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.

“It was inspirational to see people from all parts of our community come out to support us and help save lives from cancer,” said Salena Harrington. “Together, we celebrated those surviving cancer, remembered loved ones lost, and took tangible action to make a difference. We are so honored to have such a strong community that supports our cancer survivors.”

#CancerCops and Bank of Erath Team Corey were the top two fundraising teams. These two teams had a season long, fun competition to raise the most dollars and provided a huge impact to Relay For Life of Vermilion Parish.

The ten fundraising teams also included Nutty Buddy, Walmart Gang, Mimosa Queens of Louisiana, Techetastic Tacklers, Team Flip Flops, Woodmen Life Rockers, Team KSB and Kansa Kickers.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer.

Uniting communities across the globe, we celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.

During Relay For Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path. Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.

Donations can still be made by visiting www.relayforlife.org/vermilionla.