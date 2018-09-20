Pillette attends medical internship in Mexico

TEAGUE, TX –Kaigen Pillette a Senior at Teague High School in Teague, TX attended the All Access Medical Internship in Monterrey, Mexico from July 13th to the 28th.

FutureDocs Abroad allows high-school students to access what only third and fourth-year medical students can in the United States. The purpose of this internship was to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to have careers in medicine, to stay true to their dream and, after the internship, to provide a path, plan, and resources to help them reach their goal.

“This was the experience of a life time, to actually have you hands in someone’s body is amazing” says Kaigen.

During the two-week internship, Kaigen joined students from across the United States and spent time in the gross anatomy lab working on full human cadavers, visited the operating room and the observation deck to view surgeries, witnessed children being born both naturally and through cesarean section, learned first-hand from specialized physicians, shadowed physicians treating patients in emergency rooms, clinics, and their medical offices.

FutureDocs Abroad is a part of the National Leadership Academies which was founded on the belief that a strong emotional intelligence is the cornerstone of student success and is committed to supporting students in their development. The National Leadership Academies also recognizes that prospective talent must be identified at the earliest possible age and help must be given to these students to acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of vital careers as leaders and in the fields of medicine and the sciences.

The National Leadership Academies supports America’s high-achieving high school students through career and focus-area programs and services. By creating the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists and the National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists, the National Leadership Academies is positioned to support students with skills, motivation, education, mentorship, and unique experiences, so they stay on track to achieve their goals.

Kaigen is currently a senior honor student at Teague high school. He plans to peruse a career in medicine, currently he aspires to be an OB/GYN. He mentors to young students and enjoys fishing and hunting in his spare time.

Pillette is the son of Kibbie and Chekeitha “Renee” Pillette of Teague, TX. Paternal Grandparents are Kibbie Pillette Sr. and Pauline Hawthorne. Maternal Grandparents are Richard and Dianne Landry all of Abbeville, La.

For more information please visit www.AllAccessMed.com or call (888) 986-6563.