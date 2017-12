T.J. and Nona Prejean of Cow Island celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. The two were married on December 28, 1947. The couple has three children, the late Glenwood Prejean, Danny Prejean and Becky Prejean; 16 grandchildren; one step-grandchild; 13 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchilren and two great-great-grandchildren.