Rene Rost announced the 2018-2019 Support Person of the year and Teacher of the Year. The 2018-2019 Support Person of the year is Stephanie Broussard Harrington (second from left)and 2018-2019 Teacher of the year is Katie Trahan Primeaux (second from right). Shown are DeEtte Bigot, RMS assistant principal; Harrington, Primeaux and Sonya Louviere, RMS principal.