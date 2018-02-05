A royal day during JA of Abbeville’s ‘Artfully Yours’

ABBEVILLE - The Junior Auxiliary of Abbeville (JA of Abbeville) honored the “Kings and Queens of Our Future” during their annual Artfully Yours service project.

Held at the Boys and Girls Club-Vermilion Unit on Saturday, January 20, JA members treated the B&G Club members to a royal themed day of arts and crafts.

This annual service project that is fun-filled and hands-on is fully funded by the Chapter and community donations. It is thoroughly enjoyed by not only the members of the Boys and Girls Club, but also by the members of JA of Abbeville.

Project Chairman Laurie Hulin along with her Committee which includes Nealy Atkins, Brandi Duplantis, and Brittany Guidry provided the children with ingenious ways to express themselves.

Chairman Hulin states “ This year we hosted about 40 children at Artfully Yours. The day was filled with laughter, creativity, and much needed warmth. Each child created such beautiful and interesting projects that were truly fit for a king or queen. Hopefully, each child went home encouraged and inspired.”

The day consisted of breakfast, lunch, and five art/craft stations. “The Royal Crown” station taught children how to create and wear their own royal crown.

In “The Royal Portrait” station, children decorated a picture frame. Thereafter, the children, dressed in their crown and a sash, were photographed. The photo was placed in their frame to complete their portrait.

The next station was the “The Royal Gem” which included jewelry making. “The Royal Crest” station taught children how to design tshirts bearing their own family crest. Lastly, the children made king cakes out of donuts during “The Royal Feast” session. All sessions were created and led by crafty JA members. Whitney Chevalier, Director of the Vermilion Unit, Leah Boudreaux, Boys and Girls Club Art Teacher, and special volunteer Jennah Detraz assisted the royal members.

Learn more about the Junior Auxiliary of Abbeville and their mission to render charitable services that are beneficial to the children of Vermilion Parish at www.jaofabbeville.org.