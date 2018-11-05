Most Beautiful - 1st place: Aliahna Lormand - Shine Genie (left), 2nd place: Eva Quebodeaux - Stormy Days (center) and 3rd place: Ainsley Keef - Snow White (right).
Most Original - 1st place: Jaxen Roy - Train & Engineer (right), 2nd place: Bella Brantley - Gumball Machine (center) and 3rd place: Oaklyn Smith - Spider (right).
Scariest - 1st place: Kylie Linton (center) - Blue Face Witch, 2nd place: Greyson Hayes - Ninja Turtle (left) and 3rd place: Jersey Campbell - Lumberjack (right).
Scare on the Square costume winners (0-3 years of age)
Mon, 11/05/2018 - 8:04am