Most Beautiful - 1st place: Aliahna Lormand - Shine Genie (left), 2nd place: Eva Quebodeaux - Stormy Days (center) and 3rd place: Ainsley Keef - Snow White (right).

Most Original - 1st place: Jaxen Roy - Train & Engineer (right), 2nd place: Bella Brantley - Gumball Machine (center) and 3rd place: Oaklyn Smith - Spider (right).

Scariest - 1st place: Kylie Linton (center) - Blue Face Witch, 2nd place: Greyson Hayes - Ninja Turtle (left) and 3rd place: Jersey Campbell - Lumberjack (right).

Scare on the Square costume winners (0-3 years of age)

Mon, 11/05/2018 - 8:04am
