Seventh Ward Elementary second grade students learned about the three branches of government. During this unit, students participated in an election for class president. Pictured is Ciji’s Class with President Journey Lopez.

Students were nominated to campaign during school with speeches and posters until Election Day. Ciji Romero’s class elected President Journey Lopez and Mrs. Blair Greene’s class elected President Hayes Primeaux. Pictured is Blair Greene’s Class with President Primeaux.

Seventh Ward students learn about government

Mon, 01/27/2020 - 10:55am
