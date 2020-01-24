Article Image Alt Text

STAR Students of the Month at Cecil Picard Elementary

Fri, 01/24/2020 - 9:19am

The following students were selected as the STAR Students of the Month for December. Students selected demonstrate positive behavior by being ready to learn, responsible, respectful, and safe. They received a T-shirt, goodies, and school recognition. They are Brynn Harrington, Lillie Clark, Collin Trahan, John-Kale Chauvin, Camille Holmes, Luke LeBlanc, Bryson Steven, Madisyn Willis, Vaden Cooper, Keely Trahan, Aubrey Monteaux, Griffen Trahan, Jovi Racca, Eli Gerard, and Maxon Stanely.

