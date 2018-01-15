Students of the Year

The 2018 Rene Rost Elementary Student of the Year is selected from our fifth grade class.

This year, the winner is Claire Louise Richard. She is the daughter of Brandi Gaspard and Jeremy Richard.

Claire is an active member of the Rene Rost 4-H and also the RMS Jr. Beta Club. Her extracurricular activities include dancing and softball. She plays the clarinet in the RMS Band. Claire and also enjoys baking. She has participated in pageants and was La Reign de Mardi Gras Queen in 2016. She has maintained Principal’s List throughout her fifth grade school year at Rene Rost.

The 2018 Rene Rost Middle School Student of the Year is selected from our eighth grade class. This year, the winner is Claire Elizabeth Guidry.

She is the daughter of Shannan and Mike Guidry.

Claire is the Rene Rost 4-H Health Chairman, Student Council Vice President, and also the RMS Jr. Beta Club Vice President.

She enjoys dancing classes outside of school. She plays the saxophone in the RMS Band and is a Rene Rost cheerleader. Claire spends much of her free time bonding with her family.

She has maintained Principal’s List throughout her eighth grade school year at Rene Rost.