Theriot named ‘Student of the Year’

North Vermilion Middle School is proud to announce that Carson Theriot has been named the 2019 Student of the Year.

Carson is very active on campus. He currently serves as president of the NVMS Be the Good club, Student Council representative, 4-H treasurer, and Jr. Beta Chaplin.

In addition to the offices he holds, he’s a member of the North Vermilion Middle School band and the soccer and cross country teams.

Carson credits his parents, Nick and Adrienne Theriot, for shaping the person he is today. He has learned the value of hard work and the challenge of trying new things. He has also learned the value of a good education and hopes to be a civil engineer one day. He wants to help build infrastructure that can help others.

North Vermilion Middle is very proud to have Carson Theriot represent our school as the 2019 Student of the Year.