Tommie Pillette named grand marshal of Erath Homecoming Parade

ERATH — Erath educator Tommie Pillette (also known as Coach P. in the community) has been selected as the 2018 Erath High School Homecoming Grand Marshal.

Entering his 40th year as an educator and coach, he is a man you can count on to care about the students and the community. As a coach, he has taught and worked with a large number of students at Erath High who to this day, respect him tremendously and hold him in high esteem.

As a 1974 graduate of Erath High School, and 1978 graduate of John Brown University, Coach P. always knew where he wanted to be. He knew one day he’d make his way home to his high school alma mater as a teacher and coach. That dream realized in August of 1978, when he hired at Erath High School. It is evident that he’s been dedicated to the community since then. Erath has been a part of his heart and life. It has been said, that “Coach P. is a true bobcat with a heart that bleeds blue!”

Throughout his career, he has taught physical education and coached baseball, basketball, and football. He has participated in many after school activities such as project graduation, Dancing with the Stars or other endeavors that benefit the students.

Pillette and his late wife Brenda had five children, Jamie, Joni, Jessica, Jeremy, and Joshua. As well as being a proud parent, he also takes great pride in his three grandchildren JaKyla, Jaylen, Jani Lynn and is excited for his fourth grandson, Zander who is on the way. He has one son in law, Corey Broussard.

Tommie Pillette is the son of the late Dennis and Justina (Jessie) Pillette, who now shares life with his girlfriend Pauline Scott.

Serving as the 2018 Erath High School Homecoming Grand Marshal is an honor for this humble and well-loved educator in Erath.