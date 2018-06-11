VC students earn Seal of Biliteracy for English and French

Four Vermilion Catholic High School students have earned the Seal of Biliteracy for proficiency in English and French.

The Seal of Biliteracy is an award given by a state department of education in recognition of students who have studied and attained proficiency in English and one or more other world languages by high school graduation. Louisiana is one of thirty states that awards the Seal of Biliteracy, which was approved by the Louisiana State Legislature in 2014.

The recognition of attaining biliteracy becomes part of the high school transcript and diploma for these students. The Seal serves to certify attainment of biliteracy for students, employers, and universities. It is a statement of accomplishment that helps to signal evidence of a student’s readiness for career and college, and for engagement as a global citizen.

The Louisiana Seal of Biliteracy is awarded to high school seniors who have fulfilled all required English Language Arts coursework and scored a 19 or above on the Reading and English parts of the ACT. The student must also satisfy at least one of the following criteria: scored a 3+ on a World Language AP exam, scored a 4+ on a World Language IB exam, passed four years of a World Language high school levels I – IV, achieved 7+ Carnegie units in an Immersion setting, or received the B2 DELF or DELE.

The four VC students who are receiving the Seal of Biliteracy for English and French are Alexan Broussard, Victoria Doan, Taylor Schaefer, and Lily Veazey. These students will have the Seal of Biliteracy affixed to their high school diplomas and official transcripts. They will also wear the Seal of Biliteracy honor cord at graduation.