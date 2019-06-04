Seated is Senator Bob Hensgens, who met with 4-H students from Vermilion Parish. Standing are Haley Bourque, Lane Frederick, Christopher Broussard, and Ty Hebert.

2nd Picture: Haley Bourque, Ty Hebert, Lane Frederick, Christopher Broussard, Ryan Bourriaque, and Gwen Broussard

Vermilion 4-H’ers Attend 4-H Day At The Capitol

Tue, 06/04/2019 - 10:18am

Louisiana 4-H Day at the Capitol is an annual event at the Louisiana State Capitol to recognize and celebrate the impact 4-H has on the youth of the state.
Hosted by the LSU AgCenter and 4-H Youth Development Program, the day has two objectives: to engage youth from across the state in the legislative process, and to promote and interpret the 4-H Program to key legislative and community stakeholders.
Four Vermilion 4-H’ers and one adult volunteer attended the assembly on the State Capitol steps, toured the Capitol, attended committee meetings and met with Representative Ryan Bourriaque and Senator Bob Hensgens.

