Vermilion Vigor Award Winner James Noel, Sr. (l-r) James Noel, Rachel Gates and John Suire

Business of the Year Award Winner - Abbeville General Hospital

Customer Service Award Winner - Mula Pharmacy and Gifts (l-r) Chritine Landry, Melissa Prejean and Mark Mula.

Forward Vermilion Award Winner - Vermilion Economic Development Alliance (l-r) Ben Riveria, Anne Falgout and Jarrod Brasseaux

High Impact Young Professional Award Winner - Ross Comeaux (l-r) Ross Comeaux, Rachel Gates and John Suire.

Vermilion Chamber of Commerce award winners

Tue, 02/26/2019 - 10:06am
